Israel reports 466 new COVID-19 cases, 833,040 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 466 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the total confirmed tally in the country to 833,040, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus rose to 6,203, with 14 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 405 to 394, out of 578 hospitalized patients.

This is the lowest number of patients in serious condition in Israel since Dec. 15, 2020, when it stood at 388.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 819,564, with 1,058 newly recovered cases, while the number of active cases decreased to 7,273, the lowest since June 29, 2020.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 5.24 million, or 56.3 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.