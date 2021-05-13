Gaza Strip death toll from Israeli strikes rises to 65 - Health Ministry

At least 65 people, including 16 minors, have been killed and 365 more wounded in Israeli strikes pounding the Gaza Strip since Monday evening, the coastal enclave’s health ministry said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"As many as 65 people have been killed, including 16 underage children and five women, while another 365 have received wounds varying in severity in Israel’s bombardments," the Al-Quds online daily reported quoting the ministry as saying.

Since Monday, the Israeli army and Palestinian groups located in the Gaza Strip have been exchanging strikes sparked by the clashes in early May at Al Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, where more than 700 Palestinians were injured.