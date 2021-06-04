Bizzabo buys second company within month

Israeli startup Bizzabo, which has developed a platform for virtual, physical and hybrid conferences and events, today announced the acquisition of US company X.ai. No financial details were disclosed but X.ai has raised $44 million to date, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Based in New York, X.ai, which has 10 employees who will join Bizzabo, has developed a tool that automates meetings by scheduling times to meet across time zones, sending follow-ups and reminders, managing cancellations and setting new times.

This latest acquisition comes just two weeks after Bizzabo acquired Swedish company Whalebone, which enhances the experience between speakers and their audiences to improve digital interactions. Whalebone’s technology simulates live audience elements from in-person events by making it possible to hear and visualize the virtual crowd, creating a deeper and more connected experience. In this instance too, the financial details of the deal were not revealed but the amount was probably relatively small.

Bizzabo was chosen as "Globes" startup of 2020 because of its ability to swiftly reinvent itself during the Covid pandemic by adding the ability to arrange virtual conferences.

The company was founded in 2012 by CEO Eran Ben-Shushan, VP marketing Alon Alroy, and Boaz Katz who met in the Interdisciplinary Center (IDC) Herzliya's Zell Entrepreneurship Program. Bizzabo has over 290 employees in Tel Aviv, New York and Kiev and raised $138 million last December, with more than half of the sum a secondary offering by existing shareholders selling shares.