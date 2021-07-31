Palestinian protesters injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in West Bank
Dozens of Palestinian protesters were injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, medics and eyewitnesses said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The clashes broke out near Nablus and Hebron, both West Bank cities.
Eyewitnesses said that Israeli soldiers fired live ammunition, rubber bullets and teargas canisters at the protesters, who threw stones at the soldiers, waved Palestinian flags and chanted anti-Israel slogans.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its medical crew treated over 220 Palestinians injured by Israeli soldiers in the clashes.
