Israel reports 5,622 new COVID-19 cases

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 5,622 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 934,896, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel rose by 11 to 6,622, the ministry said.

The number of active cases increased to 48,401, highest since February 17, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 453 to 494, the ministry added.

The total recoveries from the virus in Israel climbed to 879,873 after 1,940 newly recovered cases were added.

The number of people who have received the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Israel surpassed 5.84 million, or 62.6 percent of its total population, while over 5.4 million have taken two doses and over 860,000 have got the third jabs.