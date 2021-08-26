Israel reports 7,770 new COVID-19 cases

Israel's Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported 7,770 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally of infections to 1,017,825, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel rose by 28 to 6,908, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 690 to 688, the ministry said.

The total recoveries from the virus climbed to 935,514 after 7,156 newly recovered cases were recorded, while active cases increased to 75,403, it added.

The number of people who have received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Israel surpassed 5.92 million, or 63.5 percent of its total population, while over 5.45 million have taken two doses and over 1.72 million have got three jabs.