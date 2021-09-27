Israel reports 2,616 new COVID-19 cases

Israel 27 September 2021 04:07 (UTC+04:00)
Israel reports 2,616 new COVID-19 cases

Israel's Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 2,616 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total infections to 1,263,896, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus rose by eight to 7,649, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 694 to 711.

The total recoveries rose to 1,193,225 after 1,110 newly recovered cases were added, while active cases stood at 63,022.

The number of people who have received the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Israel reached nearly 6.09 million, or 64.8 percent of its total population, while over 5.6 million have taken two doses and nearly 3.2 million have got three jabs, according to the ministry.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Georgia unveils data on exported cheese
Georgia unveils data on exported cheese
Kazakhstan's export volumes to Ireland plummet amid COVID-19
Kazakhstan's export volumes to Ireland plummet amid COVID-19
Iran Tea Organization unveils volume of tea harvesting
Iran Tea Organization unveils volume of tea harvesting
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
PACE autumn session opens in Strasbourg Europe 05:21
Canada foreign minister says eyes wide open when it comes to normalizing China ties Other News 04:44
Israel reports 2,616 new COVID-19 cases Israel 04:07
EU says U.S. trade, tech council to boost its clout, set rules for 21st century Europe 03:25
Israel receives 3 new F-35 stealth jets Israel 02:56
UK records another 32,417 coronavirus cases Europe 02:21
Pfizer CEO: COVID-19 vaccine data for kids will be submitted to FDA in ‘days’ US 01:48
U.S. administers 390.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC US 01:10
Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade up 31 pct in H1 2021 Arab World 00:34
44 days before Victory: Azerbaijan remembering victims of Armenian aggression Politics 00:05
Georgia unveils data on exported cheese Business 26 September 23:40
SDP's candidate for Chancellor says Germans want change Europe 26 September 23:32
Inclusive Afghan govt critical for Kabul airport deal, Erdogan says Turkey 26 September 23:04
New York may tap National Guard to replace unvaccinated healthcare workers US 26 September 22:39
Iran fails to fully honour agreement on monitoring equipment, IAEA says Nuclear Program 26 September 22:14
Hamilton wins epic Russian GP after Norris spins in rain Other News 26 September 21:38
President Ilham Aliyev shares post on occasion of Remembrance Day (PHOTO) Politics 26 September 21:18
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 26 September 21:05
Kazakhstan's export volumes to Ireland plummet amid COVID-19 Business 26 September 21:04
Azerbaijan judo team wins second gold medal at Grand Prix in Zagreb Society 26 September 21:04
German conservatives, Social Democrats tied in vote to decide Merkel successor Europe 26 September 20:43
Iran Tea Organization unveils volume of tea harvesting Business 26 September 20:11
Azerbaijani soldiers showed great bravery, skill and commitment during second Karabakh war – Bryza Politics 26 September 20:00
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 28 Oil&Gas 26 September 19:32
Azerbaijani Air Force fighter performs another demonstration flight at Technofest-2021 (PHOTO) Society 26 September 19:31
Georgia's vaccination rate should rev up, NCDC Head says Georgia 26 September 18:58
Tesla Shanghai to make 300,000 cars Jan-Sept despite chip shortage -sources Other News 26 September 18:48
Iran sends 2nd consignment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: media Iran 26 September 18:40
Iran shares data on generation of Yazd TPP Oil&Gas 26 September 18:21
Victory in second Karabakh war inscribed in Azerbaijan's glorious history - Turkish president's adviser (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 26 September 18:00
Azerbaijan names number of vaccinated citizens Society 26 September 17:26
History written by victorious Azerbaijani Army is solid foundation for further dev't - Turkic Council SecGen Politics 26 September 17:08
Azerbaijan confirms 1,029 more COVID-19 cases, 2,680 recoveries Society 26 September 16:58
Uzbekneftegaz shares data on oil prices on exchange trading Oil&Gas 26 September 16:57
Gas consumption in Iran down Oil&Gas 26 September 16:49
Residents of Aghdam make another trip to their native lands (PHOTO) Politics 26 September 16:48
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 26 Society 26 September 16:47
Moment of silence to be held in Baku on September 27 Society 26 September 16:47
Iran sees increase in red meat production Business 26 September 16:41
Taliban ask airlines to resume international flights to Afghanistan World 26 September 16:15
Delta airliner makes emergency landing in Athens Europe 26 September 15:39
Flu expected to return in Turkey, in hand with COVID-19 surge Turkey 26 September 15:27
56 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 26 September 15:08
Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation thanks to leadership of President Ilham Aliyev - Turkish ambassador (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 26 September 15:00
Azerbaijani ecology ministry opens tender for its administrative office repair Tenders 26 September 14:51
Chinese tech execs support 'common prosperity', helping SMEs at internet summit Other News 26 September 14:41
Iran's CBI shares amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 26 September 14:31
Azerbaijan victorious in 44-day war thanks to strength of its army, people - Turkish military expert Politics 26 September 14:01
Georgia reports 1,132 coronavirus cases, 2,956 recoveries, 30 deaths Georgia 26 September 13:50
Israeli troops kill four Hamas members in West Bank raids Israel 26 September 13:19
Iran's Ramin TPP increases electricity generation Oil&Gas 26 September 12:32
Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold medal at Grand Prix in Hungary (PHOTO) Society 26 September 12:28
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents a weekly review (VIDEO) Society 26 September 12:16
President Ilham Aliyev will address nation on occasion of Remembrance Day on September 27 Politics 26 September 12:14
At least 50 killed in fighting for Yemen’s Marib: Military sources Arab World 26 September 11:36
All countries based on truth, justice rejoice over Azerbaijan's victory - Iranian ambassador (Exclusive) Politics 26 September 11:01
Inflation rate in Iran soars Finance 26 September 10:56
National Depository Center announces tender on purchase of security system Economy 26 September 10:55
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for September 26 Uzbekistan 26 September 10:54
Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel successor Europe 26 September 10:48
Georgia reveals its top trading partners in total external trade turnover Business 26 September 10:15
Airport closed as La Palma volcano eruption intensifies Europe 26 September 10:03
At least 3 dead in U.S. passenger train derailment US 26 September 09:28
LG Electronics to buy stake in Israeli auto cybersecurity firm ICT 26 September 08:56
2,192 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 26 September 08:27
USAID eyes co-op with Turkmenistan to implement e-commerce campaigns ICT 26 September 08:00
Georgia reduces onion import Business 26 September 07:29
Israel's PM to meet UAE, Bahrain ministers in New York Israel 26 September 06:48
France to double COVID-19 vaccine doses for poorer countries Europe 26 September 06:07
Iran, Venezuela sign oil export deal Oil&Gas 26 September 05:25
UN Secretary met with Azerbaijani FM Politics 26 September 04:48
G20 summit on Afghanistan planned on September 28 World 26 September 04:11
Israeli PM says to meet Gulf ministers in U.S. Israel 26 September 03:38
Germany set to vote in most unpredictable elections in years Europe 26 September 02:56
Putin and Erdogan planning to discuss Syria in Sochi Russia 26 September 02:13
Turkey reports 26,145 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 26 September 01:35
New Beijing airport handles nearly 39 million passenger trips Transport 26 September 00:57
Libya's presidency seeks consensus on election law Arab World 26 September 00:29
Azerbaijan to launch e-platform for studying practices of doing business Economy 26 September 00:00
Azerbaijani FM meets with colleagues from Chad and Venezuela (PHOTO) Politics 25 September 23:45
Greece considers abolishing visa requirements for passports of Kyrgyz citizens Kyrgyzstan 25 September 23:34
Bishkek, Tbilisi may establish twining ties, Cholpon-Ata and Batumi too Georgia 25 September 23:01
Azerbaijani FM talks bilateral issues with his Serbian colleague Politics 25 September 22:29
Azerbaijani FM meets with President of ICRC (PHOTO) Politics 25 September 22:25
Quad leaders press for free Indo-Pacific, with wary eye on China Other News 25 September 21:38
Iran to examine condition of Changuleh oil field Oil&Gas 25 September 21:36
Azerbaijani ship embarks on maiden voyage after overhaul Transport 25 September 21:35
Azerbaijani judoka wins gold medal in Zagreb Azerbaijan 25 September 21:31
Azerbaijani FM meets colleagues from NAM at 76th session of UN General Assembly Politics 25 September 21:30
Huawei's chief financial officer back in China Other News 25 September 20:41
Turkish Airlines expands its flight network Turkey 25 September 20:09
Voting begins for Iceland's parliamentary election Europe 25 September 19:38
Azerbaijan continues exercises with combat shooting jointly with Turkey in Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VİDEO) Politics 25 September 19:12
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 26 Oil&Gas 25 September 19:11
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Sweden despite global pandemic Business 25 September 19:10
TEKNOFEST festival to be organized in friendly, fraternal Azerbaijan - Turkish president Politics 25 September 19:10
Azerbaijan to limit traffic on Remembrance Day Society 25 September 18:33
Azerbaijani FM talks bilateral issues with his Kyrgyz colleague (PHOTO) Politics 25 September 18:27
Britain expected to ease visa rules as truck driver shortage bites Transport 25 September 18:19
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 25 September 17:21
All news