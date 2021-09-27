Israel reports 2,616 new COVID-19 cases

Israel's Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 2,616 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total infections to 1,263,896, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus rose by eight to 7,649, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 694 to 711.

The total recoveries rose to 1,193,225 after 1,110 newly recovered cases were added, while active cases stood at 63,022.

The number of people who have received the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Israel reached nearly 6.09 million, or 64.8 percent of its total population, while over 5.6 million have taken two doses and nearly 3.2 million have got three jabs, according to the ministry.