Israel strikes targets in Gaza Strip

The Israeli military is striking targets in the Gaza Strip, the army press service reported, Trend reports citing TASS.

"In response to the rocket fired toward Israeli territory [on Saturday night], IDF (the Israel Defense Forces) fighter jets <�…> struck a target. Details to follow," the press serice said.

On Saturday evening, the army press office reported that one rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

The army noted that no interceptor rockets were fired.

According to it, the Israeli Home Front Command continued to operate as usual.