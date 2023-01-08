Thousands of opponents of Netanyahu’s cabinet hold protest rally in Tel Aviv

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Israel Materials 8 January 2023 05:06 (UTC +04:00)
Thousands of opponents of the new Israeli government, led by head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu, held a protest rally in downtown Tel Aviv against the judicial reform, spearheaded by Minister of Justice Yariv Levin, Trend reports citing TASS.

On Wednesday, Levin published the parameters of the judicial reform, which will limit the power of the Supreme Court regarding governmental laws and decisions and will provide control over judge appointment to the government.

According to the organizers, the Saturday rally involved up to 10,000 people.

