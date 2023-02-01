Netanyahu says ready to consider role of Ukrainian crisis mediator

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CNN in an interview he was ready to consider the role of a mediator in the Ukrainian crisis if all stakeholders ask him to do so, Trend reports citing TASS.

"If asked by all relevant parties, I’ll certainly consider it, but I’m not pushing myself in," he said, adding that his country’s close ally, the United States, will also need to ask.

Netanyahu told CNN he had been asked to act as a mediator between Moscow and Kiev in the very beginning of the Ukrainian crisis.

The premier said he was an opposition leader at this point, but did not answer the question of who asked him. He also said the request was unofficial.