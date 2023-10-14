Israel reportedly needs more Hellfire missiles from US to battle Hamas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Israel requested the US to provide it with additional Hellfire missiles, Trend reports.

The foreign media outlets claim Israel is expecting to receive more Hellfire missiles from the US, along with more medical supplies.

Israel currently continues to fight Hamas militants.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,300 and injured nearly 3,300 Israelis.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".