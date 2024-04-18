Iran threatens to target Israeli nuclear facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Iran stated that it has identified the location of Israel's nuclear centers and will destroy them in case of an attack by the country, Trend reports.

According to the head of the nuclear defense and security division of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, General Ahmed Haqtalab, Tehran has the necessary information about all targets and is ready to fire heavy missiles to destroy them in case of a possible Israeli attack.

To note, an Israeli airstrike on April 1 in the Mezzeh neighborhood of Damascus killed 13 people, including the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, and his deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi. Since then, tensions between Iran and Israel have escalated.

