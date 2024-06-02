Israel seeks alternative to Hamas rule in Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Israel is looking for an alternative to Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip with the participation of "other forces", Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said, Trend reports.

"We are looking for an alternative to Hamas rule [in the Gaza Strip], which includes isolating these areas, eliminating Hamas militants in these areas and bringing in other forces that will allow us to create a ruling alternative," the minister noted.

Galant said that while conducting important military operations in the Gaza Strip, the ministry is also considering an alternative to the Hamas government.