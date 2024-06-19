Israeli army approves operative plans for offensive in Lebanon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The Israeli army has confirmed and approved plans for offensive actions in Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, Trend reports.

"In a situational assessment, operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon were confirmed and approved, and decisions were made to continue enhancing the readiness of troops in the field," the IDF stated following a meeting at the Northern Command Headquarters.

The plans were approved by the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, Major General Ori Gordin, and the Head of the Operations Directorate (J3), Major General Oded Basiuk.