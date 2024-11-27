Azerbaijan hails ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon (Updated)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Azerbaijan hails the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon and expects this agreement to put an end to hostilities, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's publication on X said, Trend reports.

The publication notes that Azerbaijan, which advocates for peaceful conflict resolutions and initiated the joint COP29 call for peace, approved by 132 countries during its COP29 presidency, has called on all parties to adhere to the ceasefire.

The ceasefire agreement, brokered by the United States and France, came into effect at 04:00 (GMT+4) local time. Under the terms of the deal, the Lebanese army will gradually deploy along the country's southern border with the support of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). Concurrently, Israel will begin withdrawing its forces from southern Lebanon.

Additionally, Lebanon's government has committed to halting the activities of illegal armed groups and preventing arms smuggling. The agreement also includes measures to dismantle illegal weapons and ammunition production facilities, as well as the confiscation of weapon stockpiles.