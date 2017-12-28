Foreign Ministry: Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

28 December 2017 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a message Dec. 28.

According to the message, the Turkish Foreign Ministry also expresses condolences to the Afghan people and the government.

An explosion occurred near one of the mosques in Kabul, Afghanistan, leaving 40 dead and 30 injured.

Reportedly, the second explosion occurred later in a cultural center.

---

Azernews Newspaper
