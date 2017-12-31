At least 36 dead after bus collides with tuck in Kenya

31 December 2017 11:09 (UTC+04:00)

At least 36 people have been confirmed dead after a Nairobi-bound bus collided with a truck at Migaa along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway, Daily Nation reports.

Among the dead include the driver of the truck and his loader while 28 bodies were retrieved from the ill-fated bus.

The truck was heading to Eldoret.

Thirty people were confirmed dead at the scene while another four succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

Among the four who died in hospital were three children aged two months, two years and 10 years and one adult aged 35years.

Two more victims of the crash also died while undergoing treatment at the Molo Sub-County Hospital, according to Mr Dominic Mburu, the hospital's adminstrator.

Several other people were seriously injured in the crash which occurred at around 3.30am Sunday.

The truck which collided with a bus at Migaa on December 31, 2017. Both its driver and loader died in the crash.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
14 killed in grisly road accident in west Kenya
Other News 9 December 18:52
London crash:car ploughed into a shop window
Other News 8 December 06:34
Three school buses crash in Kentucky injuring 41 students
World 7 December 23:02
Kenya's security forces destroy six Al-Shabaab camps
Other News 28 November 03:39
Small plane makes dramatic emergency landing in US
Other News 21 November 01:24
At least 12 killed, two others seriously wounded in car crash in western Kenya
Other News 19 November 12:13
World's largest aircraft 'Airlander-10' crashes in England
Other News 19 November 04:08
Singapore transit train collides with stationary train, injuries reported: media
Other News 15 November 06:54
Eleven dead as post-election unrest erupts in Kenya
Other News 12 August 20:30
Kenyatta wins Kenya presidential vote
Other News 12 August 01:57
Bandits kill 6 police officers in central Kenya
Other News 13 July 05:24
At least three injured, seven missing after US Navy destroyer collides with merchant vessel off Japan
Other News 17 June 07:52
Police helicopter crashes in Turkey (PHOTO) (UPDATED)
World 18 April 20:06
Texas trooper: 12 dead, 3 injured in church van-truck crash
Other News 30 March 04:01
Several injured when car drives into bicycle race in Germany
Other News 26 March 20:59
Libya's military aircraft crashes in country's Northeast
Other News 19 March 00:27
Dozens of vehicles crash on icy Baltimore road, killing two
Other News 18 December 2016 00:36
Kenya oil tanker accident kills at least 25 in fire: Red Cross
Other News 11 December 2016 04:44