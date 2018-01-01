Eight dead as speedboat capsizes off Borneo island

At least eight people have been killed after a boat carrying more than 40 passengers capsized in central Indonesia, officials say, BBC reports.

Several people are also missing following the incident, Indonesia's national search and rescue agency said.

The vessel, whose passengers included several children, was travelling off the northern part of the island of Borneo when it overturned and sank.

It is not clear what caused the boat, named the Anugrah Express, to capsize.

A spokesman for the rescue agency, Gusti Anwar Mulyadi, said the Anugrah Express was travelling from Tanjung Selor to Tarakan on the Indonesian side of Borneo island when the incident occurred at about 08:15 local time (00:15 GMT) on Monday.

