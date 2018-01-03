U.S. warns North Korea against new missile test, plays down talks

3 January 2018 02:15 (UTC+04:00)

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, warned North Korea on Tuesday against staging another missile test and said Washington would not take any talks between North and South Korea seriously if they did not do something to get Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons, Reuters reported.

Haley told reporters the United States was hearing reports that North Korea might be preparing to fire another missile.

“I hope that doesn’t happen. But if it does, we must bring even tougher measures to bear against the North Korean regime,” Haley said.

South Korea on Tuesday offered talks with North Korea next week, amid a tense standoff over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs, after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in a New Year’s Day speech that he was “open to dialogue” with Seoul.

Kim also said he was open to the possibility of North Korean athletes taking part in Winter Olympics South Korea hosts next month.

At the same time, he stressed that his country would push ahead with “mass producing” nuclear warheads in defiance of U.N. sanctions and that he had a nuclear button on his desk capable of launching missiles at the United States.

Haley said the United States would not take talks seriously if they did not take steps toward banning North Korea’s nuclear weapons.

“North Korea can talk to anyone they want, but the U.S. is not going to recognize it or acknowledge it until they agree to ban the nuclear weapons that they have,” she said.

Haley gave no details of the missile test preparations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
US says sanctions possible over Iran protests
Politics 00:41
US calls for urgent UN meetings on Iran
Politics 2 January 23:36
U.S. service member killed, four wounded in Afghanistan
Other News 2 January 23:09
Trump: Sanctions and 'other pressures' on Pyongyang start to have 'big impact'
Other News 2 January 18:46
South Korea offers talks with defiant North ahead of Olympics
Other News 2 January 17:35
Seven injured after box truck crashes into vehicle, pedestrians in US
World 2 January 07:59
Three shot at New Year's Eve party in Tennessee
World 2 January 04:18
Teen killed, 11 seriously injured in US bus crash
World 2 January 02:39
North Korea's Kim says 'open to dialogue' with South Korea, will only use nukes if threatened
Other News 1 January 17:16
South Korea seizes second ship suspected of providing oil to North Korea
Other News 1 January 07:01
North Korea's Kim says nuclear weapons will prevent war with U.S.
Other News 1 January 06:03
At least one dead, 6 injured in shooting in US state of Colorado (UPDATED)
World 31 December 2017 21:25
Azerbaijani musician Chingiz Sadykhov dies in US
Society 31 December 2017 02:42
3 people dead in Houston shooting incident: police
Other News 30 December 2017 07:17
Child caused massive apartment fire killing 12
Other News 30 December 2017 00:23
US Air Force developing swarming cruise missile prototype
Other News 29 December 2017 23:26
Trump targets Amazon in call for postal service to hike prices
World 29 December 2017 17:36
America is important for Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy
Kyrgyzstan 29 December 2017 16:38