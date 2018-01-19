6.3-magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico's Gulf of California

19 January 2018 21:38 (UTC+04:00)

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake has struck offshore in Mexico's Gulf of California. There are no immediate reports of damage, Fox News reported.

The US Geological Survey says the Friday morning quake was centered about 48 miles (78 kilometers) north-northeast of Loreto, in the waters between the states of Baja California Sur and Sinaloa.

The USGS reports that it struck at a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers).

The area is a desert coastline dotted with small towns and fishing villages popular with US tourists who park their recreational vehicles at seaside campsites.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Mexico delays Rossiya Airlines’ flight because of deported Armenian citizens
Armenia 17 January 16:12
4.5-magnitude quake jolts Greece
Europe 16 January 01:21
Nine dismembered bodies found in truck in Mexico
Other News 15 January 06:36
5.1-magnitude quake hits Philippines - USGS
Other News 14 January 22:18
Private insurer pays for quake losses in southeastern Iran
Business 14 January 12:15
Mexican journalist killed amid wave of violence against media
Other News 14 January 08:37
4.6-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
Society 13 January 22:21
Earthquake jolts Tajikistan
Tajikistan 12 January 09:52
Mexico will never pay for Trump wall: Mexican economy minister
Other News 12 January 06:40
Shallow 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar: USGS
Other News 12 January 00:25
Earthquake hits central Iraq, felt in Baghdad
Other News 11 January 12:01
Quake in Azerbaijan’s Lerik district
Society 11 January 09:21
4.9-magnitude quake jolts eastern Iran
Society 11 January 08:33
Earthquake jolts western Iran
Society 10 January 20:39
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes off Central America
World 10 January 07:30
Earthquake jolts Tajikistan
Tajikistan 9 January 12:30
Eleven dead after gun battle erupts outside Mexican beach resort
Other News 8 January 05:14
Magnitude 4,7 quake hits western Iran: EMSC
Society 6 January 20:18