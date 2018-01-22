US strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kabul - Tillerson

22 January 2018 04:08 (UTC+04:00)

On Saturday, a group of militants attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul. Over 40 people are feared dead after the attack, which reportedly lasted for 17 hours, while the security forces managed to rescue 126 people, including 41 foreign nationals. The Afghan Interior Ministry confirmed the deaths of 18 people, including 14 nationals, Sputnik reported.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has strongly condemned the recent deadly terrorist attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

"The United States strongly condemns yesterday’s attack at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul. We mourn all those who lost their lives in the attack, whether Afghans or citizens of other countries. We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who were killed and wish for the speedy recovery of those wounded… Violence like what we witnessed yesterday has no place in Afghanistan, or anywhere else in the world," Tillerson said in a statement on Sunday.

According to Tillerson, Washington is in contact with Afghan authorities regarding their investigation into the attack.
The Taliban militant group has reportedly claimed the responsibility for the attack.

"We have seen the Taliban’s claim of responsibility and condemn terrorist groups for their violent campaign against Afghan and foreign personnel working to improve Afghanistan. The United States stands with the government and people of Afghanistan. We remain firmly committed to supporting Afghan efforts to achieve peace, security, and prosperity for their country," the state secretary added.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the simmering militant insurgency, including that of the Daesh and the Taliban group.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Tillerson to visit London, hopes to visit new embassy
US 18 January 10:14
Turkish FM meets with Rex Tillerson
Turkey 17 January 03:09
Iran going through next survival test
Commentary 11 January 17:20
Russian and US top diplomats seek to boost strategic stability dialogue
Other News 27 December 2017 01:25
Tillerson urges long halt to North Korea weapons tests before any talks
World 16 December 2017 09:34
White House reins in Tillerson's offer to start North Korea talks
World 14 December 2017 11:45
US to continue supporting IGB project - Tillerson
Oil&Gas 13 December 2017 13:44
Tillerson says US embassy unlikely to move to Jerusalem before 2020
World 13 December 2017 12:54
China says it welcomes all efforts to ease tension on Korean peninsula
World 13 December 2017 12:10
Tillerson: Jerusalem embassy move probably not for 2 years
World 8 December 2017 17:46
Trump's slogan: making EU go out of business
Commentary 7 December 2017 17:08
Tillerson says no truth to reports that he is being replaced
Other News 3 December 2017 07:05
Russia’s Foreign Ministry confirms Lavrov, Tillerson plan to meet in Vienna
World 2 December 2017 19:59
Trump refutes allegations of Tillerson's resignation
Other News 2 December 2017 03:34
Tillerson accused of violating U.S. law on child soldiers
World 21 November 2017 12:42
Tillerson under fire for turmoil at State
World 17 November 2017 11:26
Tillerson meets Myanmar military supremo in bid to ease Rohingya crisis
World 15 November 2017 09:52
Trump skips East Asia leaders Summit, sends Tillerson instead
World 14 November 2017 12:07