Afghan SOF storm Taliban hideouts in Kandahar, 30 dead, 10 wounded

The Afghan Special Operations Forces stormed the hideouts of the Taliban group in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan inflicting heavy casualties on group’s militants, The Khaama Press reported.

Provincial Police Chief General Abdul Raziq said Saturday that the raid was conducted late on Friday night in the vicinity of Maiwand district.

Gen. Raziq further added that the Special Operations Forces stormed at least ten hideouts of the group in Sar Baghal area of the district.

According to Gen. Raziq, at least thirty militants were killed and at least ten others were wounded during the operation.

The anti-government armed militant groups including Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the security situation in southern Kandahar province had relatively improved during the recent months but the militant groups are attempting to carry out attacks in some key parts of the province during the recent weeks and months.

At least two Afghan soldiers lost their lives and three others were wounded in an explosion in Kandahar city earlier today.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the 10th police district of the city at around 7 am local time after a magnetic bomb planted an army vehicle went off.

