Afghan SOF storm Taliban hideouts in Kandahar, 30 dead, 10 wounded

31 March 2018 20:23 (UTC+04:00)

The Afghan Special Operations Forces stormed the hideouts of the Taliban group in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan inflicting heavy casualties on group’s militants, The Khaama Press reported.

Provincial Police Chief General Abdul Raziq said Saturday that the raid was conducted late on Friday night in the vicinity of Maiwand district.

Gen. Raziq further added that the Special Operations Forces stormed at least ten hideouts of the group in Sar Baghal area of the district.

According to Gen. Raziq, at least thirty militants were killed and at least ten others were wounded during the operation.

The anti-government armed militant groups including Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the security situation in southern Kandahar province had relatively improved during the recent months but the militant groups are attempting to carry out attacks in some key parts of the province during the recent weeks and months.

At least two Afghan soldiers lost their lives and three others were wounded in an explosion in Kandahar city earlier today.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the 10th police district of the city at around 7 am local time after a magnetic bomb planted an army vehicle went off.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Uzbekistan, UN mull transborder water issues of Central Asia
Uzbekistan 30 March 18:07
Kabul still interested in Russian weapons, Foreign Ministry says
Russia 29 March 16:01
TAPI gas pipeline project to allow Afghanistan integrating into global economy
Oil&Gas 28 March 16:41
Afghanistan's FM urges US, Russia not to turn country into confrontation place
Uzbekistan 27 March 19:59
EU ready to partly remove sanctions from Taliban - Mogherini
Uzbekistan 27 March 19:52
Tajikistan concerned about terrorists in northern Afghanistan
Tajikistan 27 March 17:01
Lavrov comments on situation in Afghanistan
Russia 27 March 12:28
Uzbek president talks on prevention of external support of terrorism in Afghanistan
Uzbekistan 27 March 12:16
Uzbekistan ready to host talks on Afghanistan
Uzbekistan 27 March 11:31
Central Asian FMs, EU High Representative mull Afghanistan
Uzbekistan 27 March 11:07
Kazakh delegation to take part in Afghanistan conference in Tashkent
Kazakhstan 26 March 17:03
Kyrgyz delegation to participate in international conference on Afghanistan
Kyrgyzstan 26 March 16:54
Terrorists cut Kabul's access to electricity from Central Asia
Uzbekistan 26 March 16:15
3 killed, 7 injured in suicide attack in W. Afghanistan
Other News 25 March 22:20
At least one dead in Herat mosque explosion
Other News 25 March 14:17
63 insurgents killed in military operations in Afganistan
Other News 25 March 11:31
71 militants killed in fresh Afghan operations: gov't
Other News 24 March 01:23
14 killed, 50 injured as explosion rocks New Year celebration in S. Afghanistan
Other News 23 March 20:35