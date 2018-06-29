Death toll from Kenya's market inferno rises to 15

29 June 2018 00:23 (UTC+04:00)

The death toll from the dawn fire that destroyed Nairobi's biggest open air market, Gikomba, has risen to 15 and more than 70 others have been hospitalized, a government official said, Xinhua reported.

Nairobi Regional Coordinator Kangethe Thuku said nine bodies discovered inside a residential building at the open-air market are yet to be retrieved while six have been moved to the mortuary.

Thuku who is coordinating rescue operations following the 2 a.m. inferno that razed down several market stalls said the deceased included four children.

"We managed to contain the fire at around 4 a.m. We have not identified the cause of the fire," Thuku told journalists at the scene.

Emergency service provider, St John's Ambulance, also confirmed the death toll, saying the injured were rushed to various hospitals with burns. The agency said multi-agency search and rescue operations are ongoing.

"Death toll rises to 15, and 70 injured following the 2:30 a.m. inferno at Gikomba Market," said the agency in its tweet. St Johns Ambulance said the fire broke out and spread fast to residential areas.

The incident left many traders with losses after a section that deals with timber and clothes area was gutted down. Thuku said some of those who died inhaled poisonous fumes as they attempted to salvage their property.

He said the government has established a command centre and appealed to the public to report anyone missing.

Witnesses said some of the injured were trying to salvage their valuables. Others were in their houses near the market when the fire broke out.

Nairobi County police commander Joseph Ole Tito said they are yet to establish the cause of the fire but noted that security officers were on the ground assisting other agencies in the search and rescue operations.

Gikomba Market, mostly known for its traders who sell second-hand clothes, has been grappling with a spate of fires incidents blamed on business cartels or criminal groups.

Several market stalls have been razed to the ground and the frequent occurrence of such incidents has raised eyebrows in different quarters.

The open air market suffered a raging inferno in 2015 that affected 10,000 small scale traders.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Fifteen dead, dozens injured in Nairobi market fire
Other News 28 June 11:41
Kenya says five police officers killed in explosive device attack
Other News 18 June 08:55
Kenya's top prosecutor orders dam disaster investigation
Other News 11 May 16:25
More than 30 killed in Kenya after dam collapse
Other News 10 May 23:20
At least 21 killed after dam burst in western Kenya (Updated)
Other News 10 May 12:21
17 killed, 46 injured in road accident in southwest Kenya
Other News 11 April 01:22
At least 36 dead after bus collides with tuck in Kenya
Other News 31 December 2017 11:09
14 killed in grisly road accident in west Kenya
Other News 9 December 2017 18:52
Kenya's security forces destroy six Al-Shabaab camps
Other News 28 November 2017 03:39
At least 12 killed, two others seriously wounded in car crash in western Kenya
Other News 19 November 2017 12:13
Eleven dead as post-election unrest erupts in Kenya
Other News 12 August 2017 20:30
Kenyatta wins Kenya presidential vote
Other News 12 August 2017 01:57
Bandits kill 6 police officers in central Kenya
Other News 13 July 2017 05:24
Kenya oil tanker accident kills at least 25 in fire: Red Cross
Other News 11 December 2016 04:44
Azerbaijan, Kenya eye to expand business, trade ties
Economy news 31 October 2016 17:39
One person killed when light aircraft crashes in Kenya
Other News 8 September 2016 23:58
Six police officers killed in IED explosion in Kenya
Other News 27 January 2016 00:08
At least 10 die in W Kenya as cholera outbreak continues
Other News 9 June 2015 22:53