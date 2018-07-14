Death toll in western Japan’s floods exceed 200

A death toll in Japan caused by torrential rains and the subsequent floods with mudslides in western Japan has reached the figure of 209, while over 40 more people are reported to be missing, the national police department announced on Saturday, TASS reported.

Local emergencies services jointly with policemen and military continue search and rescue operations in the flood-hit areas.

Thousands of volunteers are also involved in the rescue operation and continue arriving in the west of the country. Authorities of prefectures Ehime, Hiroshima and Okayama expect about 18,000 volunteers, who are ready to render assistance.

Heavy rains in Japan were caused by the typhoon "Prapirun," that had emerged over the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, turning into a low-pressure area. It is the seventh typhoon to have emerged over the Pacific Ocean this year.

