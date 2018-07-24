South Korean defense ministry to reduce guard posts along North Korean border

24 July 2018 07:05 (UTC+04:00)

South Korea’s defense ministry said on Tuesday it plans to reduce guard posts and equipment along the demilitarized zone on its border with North Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The ministry said in a report to a parliamentary committee it plans to reduce some guard post troops and equipment as a preliminary test, and would then consider expanding the reduction, in order to realize an agreement to “transform the demilitarized zone into a peace zone” made at an inter-Korean summit in April, Yonhap said.

The defense ministry did not have any immediate comment about the report.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
S.Korea asks for exemption from US auto tariffs
Other News 22 July 06:51
N. Korean defector arrested for suspected espionage
Other News 19 July 06:11
EU to curb steel imports after Trump tariffs
Europe 18 July 15:48
Uzbekistan and South Korea to establish technopark in Tashkent
Economy news 18 July 11:15
Major S.Korean company to assist Uzbekistan implementing blockchain in agricultural sector
Economy news 16 July 10:19
South Korea to invest in implementation of blockchain technology in Uzbekistan
ICT 13 July 11:09
Latest
Azerbaijan eyes to export modern solar panels
Oil&Gas 07:25
Suspect in deadly Toronto shooting spree struggled with mental illness, family says
Other News 05:59
More than 20 confirmed dead in Greek wildfire: government spokesman says
Europe 04:19
Toronto shooting suspect identified
Other News 02:58
Images indicate North Korea dismantling facilities at test site
World 01:36
Man arrested after knife incident near Canada Parliament
World 23 July 23:43
SOCAR interested in gas distribution in Bulgaria
Oil&Gas 23 July 22:15
Azerbaijan's negotiating over Karabakh conflict is biggest concession: Hajiyev
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 23 July 21:04
Armenian minister deceiving people by statements about Russian arms: Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 23 July 20:55