Egypt forces foil suicide attack on church in Cairo

11 August 2018 22:21 (UTC+04:00)

Egyptian forces have thwarted on Saturday an attempted attack on a church in Cairo before the suicide bomber exploded himself, Xinhua reported citing state-run Ahram news website.

The bomber attempted to infiltrate the crowds of Copts, who were celebrating of the birthday of Mary that started from August 7, outside Al-Azra Church in Shoubra district in north of the capital.

Due to the intensive security measures near the church, the suicide bomber detonated his explosive belt on a bridge overlooking the church, the report added.

