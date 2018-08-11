Egypt forces foil suicide attack on church in Cairo

Egyptian forces have thwarted on Saturday an attempted attack on a church in Cairo before the suicide bomber exploded himself, Xinhua reported citing state-run Ahram news website.

The bomber attempted to infiltrate the crowds of Copts, who were celebrating of the birthday of Mary that started from August 7, outside Al-Azra Church in Shoubra district in north of the capital.

Due to the intensive security measures near the church, the suicide bomber detonated his explosive belt on a bridge overlooking the church, the report added.

