Three people dead in helicopter crash in Afghanistan

2 September 2018 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Three people were killed and three more were injured as a result of a military helicopter crash in in the Balkh province in Afghanistan, TASS reproted, citing the TOLOnews TV channel.

"Mohammad Hamid Rezayee, a spokesman for 209 Shaheen Military Corps, has confirmed one pilot and two soldiers were killed in today's helicopter crash at the base in Mazar-e-Sharif. Three others injured," the channel’s Twitter account informed.

Earlier, the TOLOnews channel reported that a military helicopter caught fire at the Shaheen military corps in northern Balkh. The crash took place at 7:55 am local time (6:55 Moscow time). All injured persons are now in hospital.

The Khaama Press news agency reported that crash might have happened due to a technical fault.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Afghanistan plans to send first cargo to Europe via Azerbaijan
Economy news 31 August 15:55
Foreign Ministry: Russia monitors situation on Tajik-Afghan border
Tajikistan 30 August 16:22
Two die in Tajikistan during attack of border violators from Afghanistan
Tajikistan 27 August 13:30
Tajik or Russian plane has bombed an Afghan border area in Takhar province: Afghan official
Tajikistan 27 August 11:12
Afghan president appoints new security advisor
Other News 26 August 08:12
Afghanistan's four top security officials resign - government sources
Other News 26 August 02:29
Latest
Lives and livelihoods Fund - a partnership helping to alleviate global poverty
Economy news 17:37
Iranian experts overhaul Airbus jet
Business 17:21
Rouhani to inaugurate major petchem plants in Iran’s Assaluyeh
Business 17:09
Iran unveils Producer Price Index ‎growth details
Business 16:28
Gas blast in Tehran leaves 1 dead, 4 injured (PHOTO)
Society 16:19
‘Azerbaijan-Russia friendship and cooperation model turning into more reliable guarantee for regional peace’
Politics 16:05
Khamenei says war unlikely, calls on armed forces to boost capacities
Politics 15:52
South Korean president names top security adviser as envoy to DPRK
World 15:50
Iran exporting more tiles to Iraq, Pakistan
Business 15:43