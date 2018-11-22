6 die in fire in Japan's Fukushima

A fire has killed 6 people in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, local media repored.

On Wednesday night, authorities received a report of a fire at a residence in Ono Town.

Police say the fire was put out about an hour later but it destroyed a house and a warehouse, and that 6 bodies have been found.

They note that 9 people were living in the house. The police also say they have had contact with 2 adults, but are not able to reach 7 others.

Several local nearby residents say 4 of the family are young children.

