Blackout hits western Mongolia

A total of 50 soums (administrative subdivisions) in four provinces of western Mongolia suffered a power blackout on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said in a statement on Sunday evening that a 330 kilo volts (kv) power line was broken down by strong winds.

Relevant officials are working to restore electricity within 48 hours, the NEMA said.

According to the National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring, strong winds and heavy snow are expected to hit large parts of the country in the coming days.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news