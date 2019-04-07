Air raids kill 5 IS fighters in eastern Afghan province

7 April 2019 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

At least five militants affiliated with Islamic State (IS) group have been killed after the security forces' fighting aircraft pounded the militants' hideout in Chapa Dara district of the eastern Kunar province, said an army statement released here Sunday, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

The crackdown, according to the statement, launched against IS insurgents in Degal volley of Chapa Dara district on Saturday and would last until the area is cleansed of the insurgents.

Huge quantity of arms and ammunitions of the militant group have also been destroyed, the statement said, adding the security forces backed by villagers would continue to target the militants elsewhere in the relatively troubled province.

Militants loyal to the hardliner IS outfit have not commented.

