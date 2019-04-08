UNGA president calls for inclusive inter-generational cooperation

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces on Monday highlighted the importance of "truly inclusive inter-generational cooperation," Trend reported citing Xinhua.

Speaking at the 2019 Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum, the UNGA president said that young and old generations must work together to "tackle the challenges" because "all of us have responsibilities, young and old."

"There are challenges we need to address, such as creating the 344 million new jobs needed to sustain our growing workforce," she said.

Young people are often seemed as "problems to be solved," she said. "But there is no limit to what this generation - the largest, the most educated, the most globally minded in history - can deliver."

Themed "Empowered, Included and Equal," the two-day ECOSOC Youth Forum, which kicked off on Monday, will feature plenary sessions, interactive thematic and regionally-based discussions.

The annual Youth Forum was organized for the first time in 2012, and has evolved into a key platform where young people can contribute to policy discussions at the United Nations through their collective ideas, solutions and innovations.

