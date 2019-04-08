UNGA president calls for inclusive inter-generational cooperation

8 April 2019 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces on Monday highlighted the importance of "truly inclusive inter-generational cooperation," Trend reported citing Xinhua.

Speaking at the 2019 Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum, the UNGA president said that young and old generations must work together to "tackle the challenges" because "all of us have responsibilities, young and old."

"There are challenges we need to address, such as creating the 344 million new jobs needed to sustain our growing workforce," she said.

Young people are often seemed as "problems to be solved," she said. "But there is no limit to what this generation - the largest, the most educated, the most globally minded in history - can deliver."

Themed "Empowered, Included and Equal," the two-day ECOSOC Youth Forum, which kicked off on Monday, will feature plenary sessions, interactive thematic and regionally-based discussions.

The annual Youth Forum was organized for the first time in 2012, and has evolved into a key platform where young people can contribute to policy discussions at the United Nations through their collective ideas, solutions and innovations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
Turkish police detain 6 members of PKK terror group
Turkey 8 April 23:41
Turkish president delegates authority
Turkey 8 April 10:14
Nissan shareholders vote to oust Ghosn as director
Other News 8 April 08:40
Plane with 317 people on board makes emergency landing in Taiwan
Other News 8 April 08:21
Korean Air says chairman Cho Yang-ho dies at 70
Other News 8 April 06:47
1 killed in Canada shooting
Other News 8 April 05:20
Latest
Turkish police detain 6 members of PKK terror group
Turkey 8 April 23:41
Erdogan says it is Turkey’s sovereign right to buy Russian S-400 systems
Turkey 8 April 23:11
Trump orders firing of Secret Service chief
US 8 April 22:04
Iran's B-MISCO completes 75% of production plan
Economy 8 April 21:41
Azerbaijani official to deliver speech at conference in Geneva
Politics 8 April 21:41
Exports via customs of Iran's Kashan county exceed $226M
Economy 8 April 21:40
Azerbaijan's Air Force helicopter units hold flight-tactical training (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 8 April 21:40
Azerbaijani hazelnut producer increases production by 20%
Economy 8 April 21:38
Iran’s Araz Free Trade and Industrial Zone attracts $540M of local investment
Economy 8 April 21:38