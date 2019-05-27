Fiat Chrysler makes merger offer to Renault

27 May 2019 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Fiat Chrysler has made a “transformative” all-share merger proposal to French rival Renault, the Italian-American carmaker said on Monday, in a deal to create a new third-ranked global manufacturer, reports Trend citing to Reuters

The FCA proposal, finalised in overnight talks with Renault, was being discussed at a meeting of the French group’s board early on Monday.

The deal would create a carmaker selling 8.7 million vehicles a year with a strong presence across key regions, automotive markets and technologies, generating 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in annual savings, FCA said in a statement.

The “broad and complementary brand portfolio would provide full market coverage, from luxury to mainstream”, it said.

The proposed deal would merge the two carmakers under a listed Dutch holding company. After payment of a 2.5 billion- euro special dividend to FCA shareholders, each group would receive 50 percent of the combined entity in new stock.

Pressure for consolidation among carmakers has grown with the challenges posed by electrification, tightening emissions regulations and expensive new technologies being developed for connected and autonomous vehicles.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Nissan board nominees not broaching merger issue
World 23 May 14:50
Renault diesel allegations upheld by court study
World 13 May 16:37
Renault will return to Iran - official
Economy 15 March 09:28
Best selling car brands in Turkey revealed
Economy 7 February 14:56
Best selling car brands in Turkey revealed
Economy 5 December 2018 13:59
Renault taps interim chairman, COO to replace Ghosn: sources
Other News 21 November 2018 02:00
Latest
Net profit of Azerbaijan’s energy operator decreases
Economy 11:16
Trump presses Japan over trade gap, expects 'good things' from North Korea
Other News 11:15
Iran to increase fuel quota for transporting goods to 30%
Oil&Gas 11:14
Azerbaijan’s financial regulator increases assets by more than 45%
Economy 11:02
Details of Iran's top officials' meeting with members of joint chambers of commerce disclosed
Economy 10:56
Iran confronts four automakers involved in price hike
Economy 10:49
President Ilham Aliyev visits monument to Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (PHOTO)
Politics 10:42
Iran's Persian Gulf Special Industrial Zone exports $1.6B worth of products
Business 10:40
Tehran-Ankara train to be re-launched soon
Business 10:38