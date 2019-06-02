AU troops arrest 2 al-Shabab terrorists in southern Somalia

2 June 2019 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) troops are on Sunday interrogating two al-Shabab terrorists who were arrested on Saturday in a foiled ambush in southern Somalia, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

The AU mission said the two terrorists were arrested with detonators at Wanlawyen in Baledogole when the militants tried to ambush the troops who were escorting a logistics convoy from Arbiska moving towards Baledogole.

"As the convoy approached the black-spot, soldiers disembarked and moved on foot 500 meters away from the road where they met two men hiding, and upon checking, found in possession of improvised explosive device (IED) triggers," said the AU mission in a statement issued on Saturday night.

It said the two suspects have been taken to Baledogole for further interrogation for possible prosecution.

Al-Shabab was ousted from the capital Mogadishu in 2011 but the terror group is still capable of conducting attacks, targeting government installations, hotels, restaurants and public places.

