U.S.' Pompeo to discuss Venezuela, Iran with Dutch counterpart

3 June 2019 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Dutch counterpart will discuss Iran and Venezuela during talks in The Hague on Monday, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said, reports Trend citing to Reuters

They were meeting on the sidelines of a U.S.-Dutch entrepreneurship conference in the Netherlands.

“We will talk about Venezuela, Iran, our commitment to address malign cyber activity and our strong commitment to the trans-Atlantic alliance,” Blok said in a tweet after Pompeo arrived.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pompeo says U.S. trying to level the playing field with China
Other News 17:14
Major Iranian companies produce 4M tons of iron ore concentrate
Economy 17:09
Iran again fails to sell gas condensates via IRENEX
Oil&Gas 17:05
Monoethylene glycol phase of petrochemical plant in southern Iran 58% ready
Economy 16:20
Iran tries to solve banking problems with South Korea
Finance 15:06
Iran exports 1,000T of tomatoes to Russia and Gulf countries
Economy 14:46
Latest
Pompeo says U.S. trying to level the playing field with China
Other News 17:14
Major Iranian companies produce 4M tons of iron ore concentrate
Economy 17:09
Iran again fails to sell gas condensates via IRENEX
Oil&Gas 17:05
Raiffeisen Bank to hold summit in Uzbekistan
Business 17:01
Proceedings on criminal case of IBA ex-head continue in Baku
Society 16:51
Revenues of Azerbaijan’s postal operator increase
Economy 16:46
'We're ready to welcome you' NATO tells North Macedonia
World 16:45
Turkmengas opens tender to render services at 16 production wells
Tenders 16:44
Azerbaijan to attend PACE Committee meeting in Belgrade
Politics 16:32