Morocco arrests 3 IS suspects

The Moroccan security services arrested on Monday three members of a suspected terror group linked to the Islamic State (IS) militant group in the southeastern cities of Errachidia and Tinghir, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

"The suspected people aged between 26 and 28 were planning to carry out terrorist schemes," said a statement of the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation (BCIJ), Morocco's intelligence bureau.

"Initial investigations revealed that the three extremists have adopted IS propaganda and tried to recruit and enlist other elements in preparation for their terrorist schemes," the BCIJ added.

The suspects will be brought to justice upon the completion of the investigation, the statement noted.

Investigations are still underway to arrest others with suspected links to the cell.

