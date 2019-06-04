Severe weather to hit New Zealand again

4 June 2019 08:54 (UTC+04:00)

Severe weather will hit New Zealand in 24 hours, said weather forecast institute MetService on Tuesday, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

Heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms and snow are on the way on Wednesday, potentially followed by dangerous seas that could exceed 10 metres, said MetService.

Strong thunderstorms and downpours are possible over the upper North Island including Auckland, warned MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey.

Extensive severe weather watches have been issued, with potential for severe gales around Auckland, Northland and the Bay of Plenty from early morning Wednesday. The lower North Island and coastal Marlborough could also be hit by severe gales from Wednesday afternoon.

The poor weather condition is expected to ease a bit on Thursday. However, huge waves exceeding 10m on the west coast of the country is predicted from Thursday to Saturday.

Another bout of unsettled weather is also expected when a front tracks northward over the country during Thursday and Friday, followed by strong, cold southwest winds and more snow in the mountains.

Heavy snow, rain and strong winds affected New Zealand and two Air New Zealand planes were forced to return after encountering lightning last week.

