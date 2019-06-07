China warships leave Sydney after surprise visit 'raises hackles'

7 June 2019 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

Three Chinese warships sailed out of Sydney on Friday after an unannounced visit that came amid a tussle for influence between Australia and China in the Pacific, reports Trend citing to Reuters

The show-of-force call by a frigate, supply ship and amphibious warfare vessel was planned but never announced by Canberra.

“That raised a lot of hackles,” John Blaxland, professor of international security and intelligence studies at the Australian National University in Canberra, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Friday.

“The ships arrived off Darling Point and other famous places in Sydney’s harbor without people knowing in advance ... and with armed soldiers and sailors on the decks of the ships looking fairly aggressive.”

They left for China under leaden skies in the early afternoon.

The warships had arrived on the eve of the 30th anniversary of China’s bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in and around Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989. Photos showed members of the Chinese community waiting at the navy wharf where the ships docked to greet the sailors.

“It was a reciprocal visit because Australian naval vessels visited China,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in the Solomon Islands’ capital Honiara this week.

“So it may have been a surprise to others, but it certainly wasn’t a surprise to the government.”

Ties between Australia and China hit a low last year when Canberra passed laws aimed at thwarting Chinese influence in domestic affairs and also over China’s assertiveness in the disputed South China Sea.

Australia has offered diplomatic support to U.S. “freedom of navigation” voyages through the South China Sea.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan looks to increase production of mineral fertilizers
Economy 10:26
Toyota to launch ultra-compact battery vehicle, tie up with China's CATL
Other News 09:12
Huawei CFO extradition hearing to begin in January 2020
China 07:30
Trump to decide on $300 billion China tariffs after G20 meeting
US 6 June 21:17
Putin, Xi Jinping sign agreements on Russian-Chinese partnership
Russia 5 June 23:33
Russia, China condemn US’ unilateral sanctions against Iran
Russia 5 June 21:27
Latest
Azerbaijani Central Bank’s discount rate decreases
Business 11:48
Trans-Caspian backbone project in the spotlight of world mass media
ICT 11:45
Turkmenistan reveals info on state budget execution
Economy 11:44
Uzbekistan to expand tobacco export
Economy 11:38
Iran’s oil exports down by 13%, still in Top 10
Oil&Gas 11:38
Turkey developing domestic air defense systems
Turkey 11:38
Oil extraction at Kazakhstan's Kashagan field breaks new record
Oil&Gas 11:34
Spain deports 94 Taiwanese to Beijing for telecom fraud
Other News 11:34
Date of Turkish, US and Russian presidents’ meeting disclosed
Turkey 11:20