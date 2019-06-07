End of May, PM steps down as Conservative leader

7 June 2019 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

British Prime Minister Theresa May steps down as leader of the governing Conservatives on Friday, officially triggering a contest to replace her that could see her party embrace a tougher stance on Brexit, reports Trend citing to Reuters

May announced she would step down last month after failing to deliver Britain’s departure from the European Union on time, deepening a political crisis in a divided country struggling to move on from a 2016 referendum on Brexit.

She will continue to work as prime minister until her party elects a new leader, a crowded race that will be defined by Brexit and competing approaches on how to deliver Britain’s biggest policy shift in more than 40 years.

“For the remainder of her time in office, she will be building on the domestic agenda that she has put at the heart of her premiership,” her spokeswoman told reporters.

Later on Tuesday, May will exchange letters with the chairs of the influential 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers, and will spend the day working in her home constituency, a haven she retreats to.

May, once a reluctant supporter of EU membership who emerged from the chaos after the 2016 referendum as the “steady” choice, steps down with her central pledge - to lead Britain out of the bloc and heal the country’s divisions - unfulfilled.

Her team has been keen to shape her legacy beyond the Brexit failure, but she bequeaths to her successor a nation where traditional political divides are being eroded by strong beliefs on whether Britain should leave the EU, and how it should do so.

The contest to replace her has already been heating up for weeks, with candidates arguing over the rights and wrongs of a so-called no-deal Brexit, or leaving the EU without a deal.

Official nominations will be received on June 10. The selection process should be completed by the end of July.

Former foreign minister Boris Johnson is the favourite to win. He champions a tougher stance on Brexit, saying Britain should leave with or without a deal by the new deadline of Oct. 31, and is trying to persuade Conservatives that he, a former London mayor, is the only candidate who could win a new national election for the Conservative Party.

Other front runners are playing catch up, with the current foreign minister, Jeremy Hunt, and environment minister Michael Gove taking a more moderate stance on Brexit.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Britain's May will use remaining time as PM on domestic agenda
Other News 14:55
May's successor must abandon her deal with EU and leave on October 31 -pro-Brexit Conservatives
Other News 5 June 14:22
UK PM candidate Boris Johnson turns down chance to meet Trump
Other News 4 June 16:21
UK's May will make clear to Trump that Huawei role is under review
Other News 4 June 15:43
Britain has not made a decision on Huawei in 5G: security minister
Other News 4 June 12:39
Britain's Fox backs Foreign Secretary Hunt to be prime minister
Other News 4 June 10:59
Latest
Azerbaijan’s SOFAZ invests in sovereign bonds of Turkey
Finance 16:13
Iranian companies to provide tires for domestic market needs
Economy 16:09
Iran exports 10% of its products to Afghanistan
Economy 16:03
Construction of Azerbaijan-Russia bridge nears completion
Economy 15:58
Kazakhstan increases its gold reserves
Economy 15:53
Iran's NIDC announces tender to buy tubing pipes' parts
Economy 15:48
Project worth over $8M to be launched in Kazakhstan
Economy 15:34
U.S. and Russia blame each other for near collision in East China Sea
Other News 15:32
EY and BBG name the winner of the 6th Robin Bennett award (PHOTO)
Economy 15:04