9 killed, 5 injured after vehicle overturns in India

7 June 2019 23:39 (UTC+04:00)

At least nine people were killed and five others injured Friday after a vehicle carrying them overturned in western Indian state of Gujarat, police said, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

The accident took place at Ambaji's Trisulia Ghat in Banaskantha district, about 160 km north of Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat.

The cause of accident was not immediately known. However, police suspect the accident was caused due to failure of brake in the vehicle.

Deadly road accidents are common in India often due to overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.

An official report says on an average 400 deaths take place every day in India due to road accidents.

