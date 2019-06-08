Real Madrid sign Eden Hazard

8 June 2019 06:09 (UTC+04:00)

Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Chelsea's Belgian international forward Eden Hazard on a five-year contract, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

According to press reports in the UK, the 28-year-old, who had one year left on his contract with the London based club could cost Real Madrid a total of 130 million pounds (165 million US dollars) including bonus payments.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia commented that "although it is with sadness we say goodbye to Eden and we made it absolutely clear to him the club wished him to stay, we respect the decision he has made to take on a new challenge in a different country and follow his childhood dream of playing for Real Madrid."

Hazard had implied he wanted to leave Chelsea after helping the club to this season's Europa League title less than a fortnight ago.

The Belgian will be presented by Real Madrid after the current international break and becomes their fourth signing for the new season after Luka Jovic, Rodrygo and Eder Militao. His arrival takes Madrid's spending to around 300 million euros (340 million US dollars) ahead of next season.

Hazard scored 110 goals in 352 appearances for Chelsea, winning two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, the FA Cup and League Cup in the process.

