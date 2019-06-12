Ford recalls 1.3 million Explorer SUVs, F-150 pickups

12 June 2019 22:14 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. automaker Ford on Wednesday issued four safety recalls for suspension, transmission and some other issues, involving some 1.3 million Explorer SUVs and F-150 pickups in North America, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

The biggest recall is for select 2011-17 Ford Explorer SUVs for rear suspension toe link fracture issue. In case of a fracture, it can significantly diminish steering control, increasing the risk of a crash, said Ford in a statement.

This safety recall affects about 1.2 million vehicles in the United States and federalized territories, some 28,000 in Canada and one in Mexico.

The second recall is for select 2013 Ford F-150 vehicles with 6-speed automatic transmission for transmission calibration issue, as a previous recall to update the powertrain control module software failed to shoot the problem completely, which can result in potential unintended downshift into first gear.

This action affects some 123,000 vehicles in North America.

The third safety recall is for select 2009-16 Ford Econoline full-size vans with 5.4-liter engine for loss of motive power issue, which affects about 4,300 vehicles in North America.

The last recall covers select 2010-17 Ford Taurus, 2009-17 Ford Flex, 2009-15 Lincoln MKS and 2010-17 Lincoln MKT vehicles in Canada only. Some 12,000 vehicles of these models may have rear suspension toe link fracture problem.

