Insurgents overrun Nigerian army base in northeast: security sources

14 June 2019 03:06 (UTC+04:00)

Insurgents overran a Nigerian army base in the country’s northeast, killing at least the commander, two Nigerian security sources said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Militants on Wednesday took a Nigerian army base at the village of Kareto in northeastern Borno state, some 130 kilometers from state capital Maiduguri, the security sources said.

No other details about possible further casualties were available.

Nigerian army spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The latest development is at odds with the Nigerian military’s public statements as recently as Monday that their campaigns against Boko Haram and Islamic State’s West African branch are making “major breakthroughs”, statements that frequently describe the insurgents as “remnants”.

It was not immediately clear whether the attackers were affiliated with Boko Haram or Islamic State.

The insurgents were said to have overrun troops from the Nigeria Army’s 158th Battalion stationed at Kareto, killing at least their commanding officer and causing the remaining soldiers to flee, one security source said.

After the assault, the militants left Kareto, but remained in the area, they said.

