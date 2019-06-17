Truck-coach collision kills 3, injures 31 in Vietnam

17 June 2019 07:12 (UTC+04:00)

A steel-carrying truck hit a 40-seater coach in Vietnam's northern Hoa Binh province on Monday, killing three people and injuring 31 others, local media reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The head-on collision in the early morning in Mai Chau district killed three people in the coach, including the driver, and hurt 31 others, three of whom were seriously injured, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Between January and May, 6,779 traffic accidents occurred in Vietnam, killing 3,128 people, severely injuring 2,024 people and lightly hurting 3,230 others, according to the country's Traffic Police Department.

