WTO suspends litigation over China 'market economy' status at Beijing's request

The World Trade Organization has suspended litigation in a dispute over China’s status as a market economy at Beijing’s request, the panel of three adjudicators said in a statement published on Monday, reports Trend citing to Reuters

China went to the WTO in December 2016, accusing the European Union and the United States of breaking a promise to take Chinese prices at face value and treat China as a “market economy”. It only pursued the case against the EU, but asked to suspend proceedings on May 7, the panel said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news