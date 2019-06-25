Italy's Tria says he sees no obstacles to EU budget agreement

25 June 2019 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Italy’s economy minister said on Tuesday he was confident about the chances of reaching an agreement with the European Union over Rome’s budget, and the new deficit targets will show a “more than prudent” fiscal policy, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Brussels is threatening to open a disciplinary action against Italy for its growing debt.

“I do not see obstacles for an agreement with the EU,” Giovanni Tria said according to a text of a speech he was due to give to a conference in Rome. “I am optimistic.”

The minister confirmed that the new deficit target for this year will be lowered to 2.1% from 2.4%.

