Japan PM Abe says hopes for 'new era' in Japan-China relations

27 June 2019 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday he wanted to elevate ties with China to create a new era for Asia’s biggest economies, and invited President to Xi Jinping to Japan next spring, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

“Around the time of the cherry blossoms next spring, I would like to welcome President Xi as a state guest to Japan, and hope to further elevate ties between Japan and China to the next level,” Abe told Xi at the outset of a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, west Japan.

China-Japan ties have long been strained by territorial disputes over a group of tiny East China Sea islets and the legacy of Japan’s World War Two aggression. But Tokyo and Beijing have sought to improve relations more recently, with Abe visiting Beijing in October last year when both countries pledged to forge closer ties and signed a broad range of agreements including a currency swap pact.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump-Xi trade meeting set for Saturday morning in Osaka: White House
Other News 16:35
Azerbaijan, UAE strengthening bilateral co-op, embassy says
Politics 16:35
China says North Korea's Kim is committed to denuclearize
Other News 14:53
Huawei employees worked with China military on research projects: Bloomberg
Other News 13:14
Russia - main consumer of Uzbek textiles
Economy 12:24
China opposes U.S. abuse of export control, urges cooperation
Other News 12:16
Latest
Chief of IMF's Mission to Azerbaijan talks privatization of IBA
Business 17:25
Dutch agency warns of cyber spying ahead of 5G report
Other News 17:01
Ferrero contributing to development of Georgia's economy
Georgia 17:00
Trade turnover between Iran and Azerbaijan may exceed $600M
Business 16:49
Azerbaijan's Crispa Snacks to expand list of export destinations
Economy 16:45
Azerbaijani company eyes to increase products of beekeeping
Economy 16:44
Trump-Xi trade meeting set for Saturday morning in Osaka: White House
Other News 16:35
Azerbaijan, UAE strengthening bilateral co-op, embassy says
Politics 16:35
Iranian Cabinet of Ministers permits import of cars worth over $40,000
Business 16:22