Trump says any China trade deal would need to be somewhat tilted in U.S. favor

2 July 2019 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

President Donald Trump said on Monday that trade talks with China were under way and any deal would need to be somewhat tilted in favor of the United States, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in a meeting on Saturday at a Group of 20 summit in Japan to restart trade talks after the last major round of negotiations collapsed in May.

Trump told reporters on Monday that U.S. and Chinese negotiators were “speaking very much on phone but they are also meeting. It essentially has already begun.”

“I think we have a good chance of making a deal,” Trump said.

He said he expected China’s negotiating position to move closer to Washington’s. Talks broke down in May after the United States accused China of backtracking on reform pledges.

Trump said China has had a “big advantage” over the United States in trade for “many years.”

“So obviously you can’t make a 50-50 deal. It has to be a deal that is somewhat tilted to our advantage,” Trump said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan develops new major gas chemical investment projects
Oil&Gas 11:21
China to build environmentally friendly airport in Uzbekistan
Economy 10:36
Abrams Tanks Arrive in US Capital for July 4 Ceremony
US 05:32
Family of four among 10 killed in small plane crash in Texas
US 03:23
Trump signs $4.6B aid package to bolster migrant care at U.S.-Mexico border
US 02:38
US recorded 18 new cases of measles last week
US 1 July 23:45
Latest
We all need to compromise to get deal on new EU bosses: Merkel
Other News 13:18
CPC-Kazakhstan to purchase lacquers via tender
Tenders 13:14
Turkmenistan delivers first batch of gasoline to Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 13:10
Ministry: Number of Turkmen tourists up in Turkey
Tourism 13:01
Vessel explodes in Petkim port (UPDATING)
Oil&Gas 13:00
PACE monitoring rapporteur to visit Azerbaijan
Politics 12:56
EU net gas imports up by 15%
Oil&Gas 12:54
Turkmen leader to visit Japan
Economy 12:53
Over 100,000 tourists from Kazakhstan visit Turkey in January-May
Tourism 12:45