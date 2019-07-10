Greek PM says to submit tax cut plan to parliament in coming weeks

10 July 2019 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

The Greek government will submit a bill to parliament in the coming weeks to cut taxes, newly elected Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at his first cabinet meeting on Wednesday, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

The new parliament will be sworn in next week following Sunday’s election, which was won by Mitsotakis’ conservative New Democracy party.

New Democracy has pledged a series of tax cuts, including a reduction in corporate and income tax. On Wednesday Mitsotakis did not specify which tax reforms the new bill would contain.

Mitsotakis, who has replaced leftist Alexis Tsipras as prime minister, also gave his cabinet a list of priorities up to December as part of a government action plan, urging them to speed up the implementation.

“I will be the first to be evaluated by the people,” he told his cabinet, which includes 50 ministers and deputy ministers, among them five women.

Ministers were given strict instructions to avoid potential conflicts of interest, including a ban on hiring first or second-degree relatives and on holding down any other job.

“The government should work like a well-tuned machine,” Mitsotakis said.

Despite winning a comfortable parliamentary majority, the government should still seek alliances and cooperation with other political parties, the prime minister added.

“We want to build bridges, not raise walls,” he said.

