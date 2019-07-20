10 IS militants killed in U.S.-led coalition airstrike in northern Iraq

20 July 2019 05:31 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 10 Islamic State (IS) militants were killed on Friday in an airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition aircraft in Iraq's northern province of Nineveh, the Iraqi military said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Acting on intelligence reports, the coalition aircraft attacked an IS hideout at a desert in al-Baaj area near the border with Syria, the media office of the Joint Operations Command said in a brief statement.

The airstrike resulted in the killing of 10 extremist IS militants and the destruction of their hideout and their vehicle, the statement added.

The security situation in Iraq was dramatically improved after Iraqi security forces fully defeated the extremist IS militants across the country late in 2017.

IS remnants, however, have since melted in urban areas or resorted to deserts and rugged areas as safe havens, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran's risks regarding exports to Iraq, Afghanistan to be reduced
Economy 18 July 10:11
UN envoy decries killing of Turkish diplomat in Iraq's Erbil
World 18 July 04:23
Turkish diplomat killed in Iraq
Turkey 17 July 16:45
Iran to earn billions of dollars from gas, electricity sales to Iraq
Oil&Gas 16 July 16:45
INSTEX will effect Iran, Iraq ties
Finance 16 July 14:48
Iranian businessmen to establish joint venture for Mosul projects
Economy 16 July 11:57
Latest
Sheikh Mohamed’s visit to China: Another milestone in UAE-China comprehensive strategic partnership
Arab World 08:24
GAC Honda to recall 94,680 vehicles
China 08:21
BP to submit commercial proposal to Government of Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 08:00
Death toll rises to 10 from Henan's gas factory blast
China 07:06
Saudi king approves hosting U.S. troops to enhance regional security
Arab World 06:11
Fed's Bullard sees cryptocurrencies shifting U.S. financial system
US 04:49
Britain and Sweden agree to co-operate on fighter plans
Europe 04:05
30 killed by landslides, flooding in Bangladesh: UN
Other News 03:29
China, UAE see best bilateral relations in history: Chinese envoy
China 02:55