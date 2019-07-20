Ahead of U.S. deadline, Mexico minister has fulfilled migration enforcement pledge

20 July 2019 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday that Mexico has followed through on its commitment to the United States to reduce migration from Central America, as a deadline in a bilateral pact approaches, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to travel to Mexico City to discuss migration and trade with Ebrard on Sunday, a day before the end of a 45-day period in which the Mexican government pledged to significantly lower the number of people trying to cross the U.S. border illegally.

Mexico struck the deal in June to avert punitive trade tariffs. Under the deal, if the United States deems that Mexico has not done enough, the two countries will begin talks over changing rules to make most asylum seekers apply for refuge in Mexico, not the United States.

Mexico has long resisted U.S. pressure to accept this “safe third country” status.

The number of apprehensions of migrants on the southern U.S. border dropped by roughly a third to about 100,000 in June, after Mexico deployed some 21,000 militarized National Guard police to stem the flows.

“We have complied (with the deal), so I don’t see a problem,” Ebrard said.

Speaking to reporters in El Salvador, Ebrard also said Mexico had fulfilled its pledge to support economic development in Central America. He questioned whether the United States had kept up its end of the bargain, however.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump offers to help ease tension in Japan-South Korea dispute
Other News 09:45
Pompeo says Iran needs to 'come to the table' for talks as tensions rise
US 00:01
Ex-deputy chief of Turkey’s Halkbank released from arrest
Turkey 19 July 17:53
Cargo transshipment from US via Turkish ports exceeds 9 million tons in June
Economy 19 July 14:11
Pakistan PM to meet Trump hoping to mend fences, attract investment
Other News 19 July 12:57
China makes biggest U.S. sorghum purchase since April as trade talks resume
Other News 19 July 10:51
Latest
César Pelli, Argentine architect behind the Petronas Towers, dies aged 92
Other News 11:32
Georgia to construct underground gas storage
Oil&Gas 11:23
Prices of 24 foreign currencies increase in Iran
Finance 11:18
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 19 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:06
Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan to purchase medical supplies via tender
Tenders 10:58
Construction acceleration of Central Asia – China pipeline discussed in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 10:56
Demand for purchase of real estate decreases in Georgia
Finance 10:54
China Southern Airlines to receive $4 billion capital injection
China 10:54
Shah Deniz 2 to support sustained fiscal surpluses in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:18